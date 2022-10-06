FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.75- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.50 billion-$24.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.78 billion. FedEx also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $3.44-$3.44 EPS.

FedEx Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $156.63. 47,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,224,031. FedEx has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $266.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.77 and its 200 day moving average is $212.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on FedEx from $246.00 to $236.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Stephens dropped their target price on FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on FedEx from $269.00 to $199.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $215.50.

In other news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,331,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,781. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter worth approximately $576,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in FedEx by 15.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,498 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP boosted its position in FedEx by 21.1% during the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 2,648 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 169.8% during the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 117,181 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,566,000 after acquiring an additional 73,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 5.8% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

