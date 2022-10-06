Favor Price Reaches $0.0503 on Exchanges (FAVOR)

Favor (FAVOR) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Favor token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0503 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Favor has a total market cap of $417,408.35 and approximately $74,243.00 worth of Favor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Favor has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Favor Profile

Favor’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,297,333 tokens. Favor’s official Twitter account is @favor_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Favor is favoralliance.io.

Favor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Favor (FAVOR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Klaytn platform. Favor has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Favor is 0.05090822 USD and is up 6.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $43,323.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://favoralliance.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Favor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Favor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Favor using one of the exchanges listed above.

