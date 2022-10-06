FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Trims Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH trimmed its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,678,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,006,656,000 after buying an additional 194,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,579,271,000 after purchasing an additional 706,609 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Deere & Company by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,344,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,635,740,000 after purchasing an additional 235,686 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 1.2% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,606,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,498,413,000 after purchasing an additional 43,557 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $959,748,000. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on DE. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.68.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.0 %

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DE stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $355.78. 17,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,587. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $446.76. The company has a market capitalization of $107.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

