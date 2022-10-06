FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Raises Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,567 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $434,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 209.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 227.7% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 7,712 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $428,000. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,999,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,501,680. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.83 and a 1-year high of $164.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMD. Northland Securities upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. KGI Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.