FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Purchases 131 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,818 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 1.2% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Adobe by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Adobe by 770.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.11.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $299.69. The stock had a trading volume of 179,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,252,059. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $139.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. Adobe’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Daniel Durn bought 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,008.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,969 shares of company stock worth $1,829,066. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

