FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Invests $772,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $3,423,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 134.1% during the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 13,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $159.49. 221,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,040,739. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.40. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $151.03 and a one year high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.