FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Boosts Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. Newmont comprises 0.8% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Newmont during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of Newmont stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.34. 391,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,213,184. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The company has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.28 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEM. National Bank Financial raised shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.94.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $136,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,746.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $469,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $136,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,840. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.