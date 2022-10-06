Farmers and Merchants Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FMFG) Trading Down 0.8%

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMFG – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.57 and last traded at $21.57. 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.75.

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.84.

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiary Farmers and Merchants Bank, provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses in Baltimore and Carroll counties in Maryland, and surrounding areas of northern Maryland. It offers checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, remote check deposits, and repurchase agreements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers and Merchants Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.