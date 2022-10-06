fantomGO Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $6.45 Million (FTG)

fantomGO (FTG) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. One fantomGO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. fantomGO has a market capitalization of $6.45 million and approximately $10,598.00 worth of fantomGO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, fantomGO has traded down 29.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003222 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010774 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00144967 BTC.

fantomGO Token Profile

fantomGO’s genesis date was November 9th, 2021. fantomGO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. fantomGO’s official Twitter account is @fantomgo_io?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for fantomGO is https://reddit.com/r/fantomgo. The official message board for fantomGO is medium.com/@fantomgo. fantomGO’s official website is fantomgo.io.

Buying and Selling fantomGO

According to CryptoCompare, “fantomGO (FTG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. fantomGO has a current supply of 0. The last known price of fantomGO is 0.00645102 USD and is down -0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $5,990.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fantomgo.io/.”

