Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Extended Stay America Price Performance
STAY stock opened at $20.46 on Friday. Extended Stay America has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $20.47.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Extended Stay America (STAY)
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.