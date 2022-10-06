Exponential Capital (EXPO) Hits 1-Day Volume of $10,192.00

Exponential Capital (EXPO) traded up 17.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. In the last seven days, Exponential Capital has traded up 28% against the dollar. One Exponential Capital token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Exponential Capital has a total market cap of $838,258.22 and approximately $10,192.00 worth of Exponential Capital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006474 BTC.

Exponential Capital Token Profile

Exponential Capital’s genesis date was January 18th, 2022. Exponential Capital’s total supply is 977,103,217,242 tokens. Exponential Capital’s official Twitter account is @expo_capital and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Exponential Capital is www.exponentialcapital.finance.

Exponential Capital Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Exponential Capital (EXPO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Exponential Capital has a current supply of 977,103,217,242 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Exponential Capital is 0.00000086 USD and is up 1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $154.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.exponentialcapital.finance.”

