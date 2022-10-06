Exane BNP Paribas Begins Coverage on Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF)

Research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GMVHF. Barclays cut their target price on Entain from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 1,950 ($23.56) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Entain from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Entain from GBX 2,235 ($27.01) to GBX 2,034 ($24.58) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. HSBC upgraded Entain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Entain from GBX 2,530 ($30.57) to GBX 2,430 ($29.36) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,204.00.

Get Entain alerts:

Entain Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GMVHF opened at $12.50 on Thursday. Entain has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $30.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.45.

Entain Company Profile

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.