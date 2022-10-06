Evercore ISI Trims Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Target Price to $32.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $33.16 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $31.23 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.28.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Walgreens Boots Alliance

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBA. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

