Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Purchased by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,361,000 after acquiring an additional 89,469 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 227,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,084,000 after buying an additional 118,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 239,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,597,000 after buying an additional 41,719 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $190.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.75.

Euronet Worldwide stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.63. 2,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,167. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.64 and a 12-month high of $149.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.84.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $843.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.01 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 20.23%. Equities research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

