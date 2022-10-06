Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,171,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,968 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $218,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Down 1.1 %

EEFT opened at $81.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 1.35. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.64 and a 52 week high of $149.92.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $843.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.01 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 4.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EEFT. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $145.00 in a report on Sunday, July 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

