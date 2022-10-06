Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $156.20

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 156.20 ($1.89) and traded as low as GBX 137 ($1.66). Eurocell shares last traded at GBX 137 ($1.66), with a volume of 24,064 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Eurocell from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 250 ($3.02) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

Get Eurocell alerts:

Eurocell Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 155.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 185.61. The company has a market cap of £153.32 million and a PE ratio of 685.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91.

Eurocell Cuts Dividend

Eurocell Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a GBX 3.50 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Eurocell’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

(Get Rating)

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators and customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eurocell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurocell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.