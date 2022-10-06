Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Purchases 4,000 Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth $114,406,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth $47,398,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth $44,187,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth $26,552,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth $24,777,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance

NYSE:ETD opened at $22.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.10. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $28.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.86 and a 200 day moving average of $23.63.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $229.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.55 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 12.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is 31.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Ethan Allen Interiors from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Ethan Allen Interiors Profile

(Get Rating)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

