Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Has $2.50 Million Stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC increased its holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,435 shares during the period. Photronics accounts for 2.6% of Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Photronics worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new position in Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at $9,192,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Photronics by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,970,000 after purchasing an additional 297,595 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Photronics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,362,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,028,000 after purchasing an additional 122,925 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Photronics by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 508,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,592,000 after purchasing an additional 87,948 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in Photronics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,471,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Photronics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Photronics stock opened at $15.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $986.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.47. Photronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.18 and a twelve month high of $25.81.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $219.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,561.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

