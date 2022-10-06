Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Has $1.42 Million Position in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC reduced its position in shares of DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 77,230 shares during the quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC owned 0.60% of DHI Group worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of DHI Group by 333.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in DHI Group by 378,700.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 7,574 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in DHI Group during the first quarter worth $87,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in DHI Group during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in DHI Group during the first quarter worth $107,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

DHI Group Stock Down 0.7 %

DHX stock opened at $5.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.61. DHI Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $7.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 585.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.17.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. DHI Group had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $37.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

DHI Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

Featured Articles

