Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Buys New Shares in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 51,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,000. Marcus & Millichap accounts for about 1.9% of Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Marcus & Millichap at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMI. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 100.9% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 42,700 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 61.5% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Marcus & Millichap by 88.4% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 21.5% during the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Marcus & Millichap news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 2,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $87,169.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,457.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 38.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marcus & Millichap Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MMI shares. StockNews.com cut Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Marcus & Millichap from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

MMI opened at $34.19 on Thursday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $58.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $395.96 million during the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 11.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS.

Marcus & Millichap Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Marcus & Millichap’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

