ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Quality Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:QULL) Shares Up 6.1%

Shares of ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Quality Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:QULL – Get Rating) shot up 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.10 and last traded at $21.10. 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 14,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.88.

ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Quality Factor TR ETN Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.55.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Quality Factor TR ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Quality Factor TR ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.