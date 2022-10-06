Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) PT Lowered to $23.00

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Raymond James from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EPRT. Bank of America raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.61.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of EPRT opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.07. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $18.95 and a 1 year high of $31.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.