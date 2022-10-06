Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) PT Lowered to $23.00

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Raymond James from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.58% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EPRT. Bank of America raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.61.
Shares of EPRT opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.07. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $18.95 and a 1 year high of $31.23.
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.
