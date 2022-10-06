Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Downgraded by HC Wainwright

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) was downgraded by HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Esports Entertainment Group Price Performance

GMBL opened at $0.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47. Esports Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $8.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 458.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,205,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 989,507 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 303,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 68,351 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 64,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 29,864 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 180.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 36,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 7.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments.

