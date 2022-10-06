Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Downgraded by HC Wainwright

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) was downgraded by HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.
Esports Entertainment Group Price Performance
GMBL opened at $0.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47. Esports Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $8.10.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Esports Entertainment Group
Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile
Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments.
