ESG (ESG) Price Hits $0.58 on Major Exchanges

ESG (ESG) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One ESG token can currently be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00002848 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ESG has a market capitalization of $28.51 million and approximately $46,944.00 worth of ESG was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ESG has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ESG Profile

ESG was first traded on January 19th, 2022. ESG’s total supply is 49,000,000 tokens. ESG’s official Twitter account is @esg_financial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ESG is esgfinancial.io.

Buying and Selling ESG

According to CryptoCompare, “ESG (ESG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ESG has a current supply of 49,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ESG is 0.57976182 USD and is down -2.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $57,640.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://esgfinancial.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ESG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

