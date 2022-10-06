Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Shares Gap Up to $11.90

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.90, but opened at $12.18. Ero Copper shares last traded at $12.25, with a volume of 402 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.
The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.24.
Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.
