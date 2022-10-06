Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Shares Gap Up to $11.90

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.90, but opened at $12.18. Ero Copper shares last traded at $12.25, with a volume of 402 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.24.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper ( NYSE:ERO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $114.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.