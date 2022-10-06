Eramet (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Eramet (OTCMKTS:ERMAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Eramet Stock Performance

ERMAY opened at $8.34 on Thursday. Eramet has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $17.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.72.

About Eramet

ERAMET SA operates as a mining and metallurgical company worldwide. The company extracts and processes manganese ore, nickel ore, and mineral sands. It also produces ferronickel, high purity nickel metal, nickel salts, nickel and cobalt chlorides, nickel carbonate, nickel ferroalloys, and other metallic salts used in stainless steel, catalysis and pigments, and alloy steel and casting; manganese alloys, such as high-carbon ferromanganese, silicomanganese, low and medium-carbon ferromanganese, and low-carbon silicomanganese for use in batteries, fertilizers, pigments, different reagents, construction, and automotive industries; and mineral sands, such as titanium dioxide, high-purity pig iron, zircon, and ilmenite used in ceramics and pigments.

