Eramet (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Eramet (OTCMKTS:ERMAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Eramet Stock Performance
ERMAY opened at $8.34 on Thursday. Eramet has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $17.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.72.
About Eramet
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eramet (ERMAY)
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for Eramet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eramet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.