Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Enzo Biochem Stock Performance
NYSE ENZ opened at $2.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47. Enzo Biochem has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.03 million, a P/E ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 0.84.
Insider Transactions at Enzo Biochem
In other news, Director Bradley Louis Radoff bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $28,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,194,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,521,885.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enzo Biochem
Enzo Biochem Company Profile
Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.
