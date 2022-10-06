Enthusiast Gaming (TSE:EGLX) Trading Down 0.9%

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSE:EGLX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.14. Approximately 84,085 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 522,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Enthusiast Gaming to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Enthusiast Gaming Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$165.27 million and a P/E ratio of -2.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams for various games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers on YouTube and Twitch.

