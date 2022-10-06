Energyfi 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $10,247.00 (EFT)

Energyfi (EFT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Energyfi has a market cap of $155,467.85 and $10,247.00 worth of Energyfi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energyfi token can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Energyfi has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005005 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00016974 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Satoshi (SATS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Energyfi (CRYPTO:EFT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2021. Energyfi’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,144,792 tokens. Energyfi’s official message board is energyfi.medium.com. Energyfi’s official Twitter account is @energyfi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energyfi is www.energyfi.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energyfi (EFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Energyfi has a current supply of 150,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Energyfi is 0.00326604 USD and is up 0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $12,235.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.energyfi.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energyfi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energyfi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energyfi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

