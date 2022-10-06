Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.59-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $223.47 million-$225.81 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.35 million. Endava also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.75-$2.79 EPS.

Endava Stock Performance

NYSE DAVA opened at $81.78 on Thursday. Endava has a fifty-two week low of $73.20 and a fifty-two week high of $172.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59 and a beta of 1.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DAVA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Endava from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Endava from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Endava from $94.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Endava in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $106.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endava

Endava Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Endava in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Endava during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Endava by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Endava during the 1st quarter valued at about $363,000. Institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

