Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 83,020 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,437,510 shares.The stock last traded at $38.26 and had previously closed at $38.93.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENB. Raymond James raised shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.09.

The company has a market cap of $76.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in Enbridge by 3.0% during the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 3.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 1.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 55,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Enbridge by 4.4% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

