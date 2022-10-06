Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $34.04

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$34.04 and last traded at C$34.20, with a volume of 104215 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$34.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Empire from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Empire from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Empire from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$43.50 price objective on shares of Empire and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.61.

Empire Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$40.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.80, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of C$12.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42.

Empire Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is 21.89%.

In other news, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent acquired 1,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$35.96 per share, with a total value of C$49,875.13. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at C$102,231.44. In related news, Director Michael Bennett Medline purchased 9,700 shares of Empire stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$35.90 per share, with a total value of C$348,191.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 86,344 shares in the company, valued at C$3,099,404.22. Also, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent purchased 1,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$35.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,875.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at C$102,231.44.

Empire Company Profile

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

Further Reading

