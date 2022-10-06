Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at $49,961,000. Pettee Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.1% during the second quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 14,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.7% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 23,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.3% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Argus raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.83. The stock had a trading volume of 140,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868,462. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $100.47.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

