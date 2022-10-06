Emera (TSE:EMA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $55.04

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$55.04 and last traded at C$55.05, with a volume of 65643 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$55.95.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EMA shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Emera from C$69.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Bank of America upgraded Emera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$65.00 to C$68.99 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Emera from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Emera to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$66.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$60.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$61.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.79, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.663 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. This is an increase from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.60%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

