Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on ERJ. StockNews.com cut shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Get Embraer alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Embraer

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Embraer by 1.1% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 19,098,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $240,831,000 after purchasing an additional 210,806 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Embraer by 1.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,689,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,394,000 after acquiring an additional 64,523 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Embraer by 3.6% during the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,463,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,678,000 after acquiring an additional 119,486 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Embraer by 4.8% during the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,064,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,909,000 after acquiring an additional 141,130 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Embraer by 152.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,957,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,803 shares during the period. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Embraer Trading Down 0.3 %

Embraer stock opened at $9.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Embraer has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -968.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.15.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.26. Embraer had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Embraer will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Embraer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.