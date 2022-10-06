Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $33,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $332.80. The stock had a trading volume of 168,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358,006. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $226.05 and a twelve month high of $341.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.22 billion, a PE ratio of 52.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.73.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.55). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.52, for a total value of $532,364.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,964,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,570,408,215.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,656 shares of company stock worth $70,321,787. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.82.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

