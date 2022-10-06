Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Ekso Bionics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th.
Ekso Bionics Price Performance
EKSO stock opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Ekso Bionics has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $4.49. The company has a market cap of $21.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average of $2.09.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ekso Bionics stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 167,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 1.31% of Ekso Bionics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.47% of the company’s stock.
About Ekso Bionics
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.
Further Reading
