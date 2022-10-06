eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.01-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.00 million-$24.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.97 million. eGain also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.12-$0.15 EPS.

eGain Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of EGAN stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,769. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average of $9.58. The stock has a market cap of $248.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.88 and a beta of 0.41. eGain has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $13.70.

Get eGain alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EGAN shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of eGain from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of eGain from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of eGain from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Institutional Trading of eGain

About eGain

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of eGain by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 797,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after buying an additional 6,926 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of eGain by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of eGain by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 397,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after buying an additional 11,099 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of eGain by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 353,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after buying an additional 24,820 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of eGain by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified Knowledge Hub solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. The company also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, training, and managed services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.