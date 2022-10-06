Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Shares Purchased by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:EFR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.18. 1,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,112. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $15.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

