East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 29.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EWBC. Truist Financial boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush lifted their price target on East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $73.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.06. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $93.51. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 45.32%. The business had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 868.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 3,385.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.