EAC (EAC) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $150.82 Million

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 5th. EAC has a market cap of $150.82 million and $20,331.00 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EAC has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EAC token can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00002480 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00020982 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.90 or 0.00270647 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001280 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003661 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000182 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.50082475 USD and is down -2.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $61,953.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

