dYdX Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $57.72 Million (DYDX)

dYdX (DYDX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One dYdX token can now be bought for approximately $1.27 or 0.00006243 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, dYdX has traded down 5% against the dollar. dYdX has a total market capitalization of $70.51 million and approximately $57.72 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003249 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00145539 BTC.

dYdX’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,679,060 tokens. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dYdX is dydx.community. dYdX’s official message board is forums.dydx.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX (DYDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. dYdX has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 65,569,295 in circulation. The last known price of dYdX is 1.26271238 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 180 active market(s) with $40,242,730.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dydx.community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dYdX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dYdX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

