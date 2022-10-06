Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Director Sells $470,130.46 in Stock

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) Director Dwight B. Duke sold 4,534 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total transaction of $470,130.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,058,322.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE DY traded down $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.67. The company had a trading volume of 203,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,316. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.74 and a 52 week high of $120.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.09.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.47. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $972.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

DY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $121.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,102,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,540,000 after buying an additional 255,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,598,000 after purchasing an additional 37,181 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 3.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 388,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,022,000 after purchasing an additional 14,419 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 16.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,698,000 after purchasing an additional 42,583 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 253,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,118,000 after purchasing an additional 12,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

