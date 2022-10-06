Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DNB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Dun & Bradstreet Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $13.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.63, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.78. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $21.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Insider Transactions at Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.92 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 1,357,665 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $18,532,127.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,048,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,014,632.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.