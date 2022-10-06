Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Cut to $415.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Oppenheimer from $445.00 to $415.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.22 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $421.00 to $373.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $355.00 to $326.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $435.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $512.00 to $490.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $426.32.

Shares of DPZ opened at $335.13 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $300.63 and a 12-month high of $567.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $368.80 and its 200 day moving average is $375.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.68.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In related news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total transaction of $1,548,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,338.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total transaction of $1,548,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total value of $25,788.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,372.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,744 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,997,609,000 after buying an additional 215,128 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

