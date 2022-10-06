Dog Collar (COLLAR) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $10.41 Million

Dog Collar (COLLAR) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Dog Collar token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dog Collar has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar. Dog Collar has a total market cap of $10.41 million and approximately $23,119.00 worth of Dog Collar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dog Collar Token Profile

Dog Collar launched on August 6th, 2021. Dog Collar’s total supply is 500,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Dog Collar is https://reddit.com/r/collartoken. The official message board for Dog Collar is discord.gg/collarcrew. Dog Collar’s official Twitter account is @dogcollartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dog Collar is www.collartoken.com.

Buying and Selling Dog Collar

According to CryptoCompare, “Dog Collar (COLLAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dog Collar has a current supply of 500,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Dog Collar is 0.00000001 USD and is down -14.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $35,213.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.collartoken.com.”

