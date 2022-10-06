Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Shares Gap Up to $3.95

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.95, but opened at $4.05. Dingdong (Cayman) shares last traded at $4.12, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.
Dingdong (Cayman) Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.74.
Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $990.49 million during the quarter. Dingdong (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 444.71% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dingdong will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile
Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh.
