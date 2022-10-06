Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Shares Gap Up to $3.95

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.95, but opened at $4.05. Dingdong (Cayman) shares last traded at $4.12, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

Dingdong (Cayman) Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.74.

Get Dingdong (Cayman) alerts:

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $990.49 million during the quarter. Dingdong (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 444.71% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dingdong will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the fourth quarter valued at $3,075,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 93.0% during the first quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 1,069,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 515,160 shares during the last quarter. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the first quarter valued at $42,172,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 46.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the first quarter valued at $7,205,000. Institutional investors own 28.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.