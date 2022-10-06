Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,711,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289,535 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 16.9% of Private Ocean LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Private Ocean LLC owned 0.80% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $109,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 28,186,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,393,000 after buying an additional 3,102,524 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,023,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,928,000 after acquiring an additional 747,011 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 11,526,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,912,000 after acquiring an additional 62,679 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 7,188,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,262,000 after acquiring an additional 34,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,904,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,437,000 after acquiring an additional 18,413 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAC stock opened at $23.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.07. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $29.33.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.