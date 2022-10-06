Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Purchased by Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 117.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,403 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 38,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 18,945 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,625,000. AWM Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,719,000. Finally, Planning Center Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,749,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,133. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.52 and a 1 year high of $35.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.37.

