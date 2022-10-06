Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,840 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Devon Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 57,995 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,447 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1,056.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,449,891 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,561 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,069,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 217,868 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,597,000 after purchasing an additional 14,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVN traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.04. 440,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,391,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.64. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $35.55 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The company has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.41.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.14%.

DVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.06.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

